You would think doing this month after month we would eventually run out of things to work on, but in true emulator fashion the work never ends. Let’s jump in to what has changed for the release this month!
FEX allows you to run x86 applications on ARM64 Linux devices, similar to qemu-user and box64. It offers broad compatibility with both 32-bit and 64-bit binaries, and it can be used alongside Wine/Proton to play Windows games.
It supports forwarding API calls to host system libraries like OpenGL or Vulkan to reduce emulation overhead. An experimental code cache helps minimize in-game stuttering as much as possible. Furthermore, a per-app configuration system allows tweaking performance per game, e.g. by skipping costly memory model emulation. We also provide a user-friendly FEXConfig GUI to explore and change these settings.
On the technical side, FEX features an advanced binary recompiler that supports all modern extensions of the x86(-64) instruction set, including AVX/AVX2. The heart of this recompiler is a custom IR that allows us to generate more optimized code than a traditional splatter JIT. A comprehensive system call translation layer takes care of differences between the emulated and host operating systems and implements even niche features like seccomp. A modular core enables FEX to be used as a WoW64/ARM64EC backend in Wine.Try it out
News
FEX 2510 Tagged
We’re just gonna kick out this little release and be on our way. There might be some interesting things this month, read and find out!
FEX 2509 Tagged
After last month’s enormous improvements, this release will look quite tame in comparison. Although we still did a bunch of work, so let’s dive in.